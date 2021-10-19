Saints Signing RB Lamar Miller To Practice Squad

According to Adam Schefter, the Saints are signing RB Lamar Miller to their practice squad.

He’ll add some additional depth to their backfield which is a little shorthanded due to injuries right now.

Miller, 29, is a former fourth-round pick of the Dolphins back in 2012. He played out his rookie contract with Miami before agreeing to a four-year, $26 million contract that included $14 million guaranteed with the Texans back in 2016.

Miller made a base salary of $5.5 million for the 2019 season before becoming an unrestricted free agent in 2020 as he worked his way back from a torn ACL. The Bears signed Miller to their practice squad and he was later signed away by Washington.

Washington released Miller during training camp this summer.

In 2020, Miller played one game for the Bears and caught two passes for six yards.