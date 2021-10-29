Saints Signing RB Mark Ingram To One-Year Extension Worth Up To $2.8M

Field Yates reports that the Saints are signing RB Mark Ingram to a one-year extension worth up to $2.8 million in 2022 as part of the trade from the Texans.

According to Yates, the extension was signed yesterday before the trade becomes official, but Ingram will now be under contract with the Saints in 2022.

Ingram receives a $250,000 signing bonus from Houston and his 2021 salary rate drops from $1.5 million to $1.075 million and his per-game bonuses are gone. The Saints will carry a cap charge $657,000 in 2021.

In 2022, Ingram will make a $1.5 million base salary, a $300,000 roster bonus, $500,000 in per-game roster bonuses and another $500,000 in incentives.

The Saints have agreed to trade a 2024 seventh-round pick to the Texans for Ingram.

Ingram, 31, is a former first-round pick of the Saints back in 2011. He played out his rookie contract before returning to the Saints on a four-year, $16 million contract that included $7.6 million guaranteed a few years ago.

Ingram was in the second year of his three-year, $15 million deal and set to earn a base salary of $5 million in 2021 when the Ravens released him in January. From there, he signed a one-year contract with the Texans worth up to $3 million.

In 2021, Ingram has appeared in seven games for the Texans and rushed for 294 yards on 92 carries (3.2 YPC) to go along with seven receptions for 24 yards receiving and one touchdown.