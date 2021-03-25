Saints Signing TE Nick Vannett To Three-Year Deal

Mike Garafolo reports that the Saints are signing former Broncos TE Nick Vannett to a three-year contract.

Vannett, 28, is a former third-round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft by the Seahawks out of Ohio State. He was in the final year of his four-year, $3,056,880 rookie contract when Seattle traded him to the Steelers a few years ago.

Vannett finished out his contract before agreeing to a two-year, $5.7 million contract with the Broncos last year. Denver released him earlier this week.

In 2020, Vannett appeared in 15 games for the Broncos and caught 14 passes for 95 yards receiving and a touchdown.