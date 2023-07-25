Saints Signing Veteran G Max Garcia

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that the Saints are signing veteran G Max Garcia to a contract on Tuesday.

Garcia, 31, is a former fourth-round pick of the Broncos back in 2015. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.63 million contract and made a base salary of $705,000 for the 2018 season.

Garcia signed with the Cardinals in 2019 on a one-year deal. He returned each of the next two seasons on one-year deals. From there, Garcia joined the Giants on a one-year contract last year.

In 2022, Garcia appeared in 12 games for the Giants and made seven starts.