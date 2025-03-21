Saints Signing WR Brandin Cooks To Two-Year, $13M Deal

According to Mike Garafolo, the Saints are signing WR Brandin Cooks to a contract on Friday.

Josina Anderson reports Cooks is receiving a two-year, $13 million deal.

This marks Cooks’ return to the original team that drafted him in 2014.

Earlier this month, Albert Breer of SI reported New Orleans could be targeting a potential reunion with Cooks.

Cooks, 31, is a former first-round pick of the Saints back in 2014. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $8.4 million contract when he was traded to the Patriots in 2017.

New England later picked up his fifth-year option for the 2018 season before trading him to the Rams for first- and sixth-round picks. From there, Cooks agreed to a five-year extension worth $81 million with Los Angeles, only to be traded to the Texans in 2020.

Cooks was set to make a base salary of $12.5 million for the 2022 season when he agreed to a two-year, $39.6 million extension with Houston. However, the Texans traded him to the Cowboys in 2023 for a mid-round pick.

In 2024, Cooks appeared in 10 games for the Cowboys and caught 26 passes for 259 yards receiving and three touchdowns.