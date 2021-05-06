Saints Signing WR Easop Winston, DT Albert Huggins & FB Sutton Smith

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Saints are signing WR Easop Winston to a contract on Thursday.

Mike Triplett adds that the Saints are signing FB Sutton Smith.

The Saints have also signed DT Albert Huggins, according to his agent Casey Muir.

Winston, 24, wound up going undrafted out of Washington State back in 2020. He later signed a rookie contract with the Rams.

Los Angeles waived Winston coming out of training camp and he sat out the 2020 season.

During his college career at WSU, Winston caught 137 passes for 1,624 yards receiving and 19 touchdowns over the course of two seasons and 26 games.

Smith, 25, was drafted in the sixth round out of Northern Illinois by the Steelers in the 2019 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $2.7 million rookie deal but was waived by the Steelers coming out of the preseason.

Smith spent a week on the Jaguars practice squad and was on and off of the Steelers roster before joining the Seahawks in late 2019.