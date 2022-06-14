Saints Trying Out G Senio Kelemete Among Others

According to Nick Underhill, the Saints are trying out veteran G Senio Kelemete for a roster spot during minicamp.
Underhill adds the previously reported tryouts for LB Joe Schobert and RB David Johnson will also be during minicamp.
Kelemete, 32, is a former fifth-round pick of the Cardinals back in 2012. He spent just over a year in Arizona before he was waived at the start of the 2013 season and later signed to the Saints’ practice squad.
New Orleans elected to bring him back on a future/reserve contract and he was set to be a restricted free agent before signing a two-year deal with the Saints in 2016. The Texans signed Kelemete to a three-year, $12 million deal in 2018 and he returned to Houston on a one-year extension last year.
Houston released Kelemete this past February. He caught on with the 49ers in June only to be cut again coming out of the preseason and re-signed to the practice squad.
In 2021, Kelemete appeared in nine games for the Chargers and made two starts for them at right guard.
