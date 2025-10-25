Saints Unlikely To Trade WR Chris Olave, Despite Interest

According to Dianna Russini of The Athletic, the New Orleans Saints are still unlikely to trade WR Chris Olave before the upcoming deadline, despite interest from teams around the league.

Olave is one of the notable names at receiver who has come up as a possible trade candidate this year. However, the Saints are reportedly working on an extension, which is confirmed by Russini.

Receivers like Olave can net a pretty good return in trades, but it sounds like he’s clearly part of the team’s future.

Olave, 25, was first-team All-Big Ten in 2020 and 2021 and a second-team AP All-American in 2021 as a senior. The Saints traded up and used the No. 11 overall pick on him in the 2022 draft.

Olave was entering the final year of his four-year, $19,271,875 contract that included a $11,195,909 signing bonus when the team exercised his fifth-year option worth $15.49 million guaranteed for 2026.

In 2025, Olave has appeared in seven games for the Saints and caught 44 passes on 71 targets for 440 yards receiving and three touchdowns.