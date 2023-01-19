Saints Won’t Replace OC Pete Carmichael This Offseason

Mike Triplett reports that the Saints are not planning to find a new offensive coordinator to replace OC Pete Carmichael this offseason.

Triplett also mentions that New Orleans will not replace other assistant coaches aside from TE coach Dan Roushar, who was let go this week.

According to Triplett, the Saints are aware that they must improve offensively but are confident in Carmichael given his track record throughout his career.

It’s still a possibility that New Orleans will add to its offensive coaching staff.

Carmichael, 51, began his coaching career back in 1994 at New Hampshire. His first NFL coaching experience came with the Browns in 2000 when he was hired as their TEs coach.

Carmichael worked for Washington and the Chargers before being hired by the Saints as their QBs coach in 2006. He worked his way up to offensive coordinator in 2009 and has remained in the post ever since.

In 2022, the Saints ranked No. 19 in total offense, No. 16 in passing yards, No. 19 in rushing yards, and No. 19 in touchdowns.