Saints Worked Out Receivers Including Kenny Stills & Marqise Lee

The New Orleans Saints brought in a group of free agent receivers for tryouts on Monday including Kenny Stills, Marqise Lee, Kelvin Harmon and Cody Core, according to Field Yates.

Stills, 29, is a former fifth-round pick of the Saints back in 2013. He spent two years in New Orleans before he was traded to the Dolphins in return for a third-round pick that became CB P.J. Williams and LB Dannell Ellerbe.

Miami later traded Still to the Texans last year. He was in the final year of his four-year, $32,000,000 deal and stood to make a base salary of $6,975,000 for the 2020 season when Houston waived him last year and he eventually signed on to the Bills’ practice squad before being added to their active roster.

In 2020, Stills appeared in 11 games for the Texans and caught 11 passes for 144 yards receiving and one touchdown.

Lee, 29, is a former second-round pick of the Jaguars back in 2014. He played out the final year of his four-year, $5,174,016 contract before agreeing to a four-year, $38 million contract with $18 million guaranteed.

Unfortunately, Lee suffered a season-ending knee injury in 2018 and spent the season on injured reserve. Jacksonville placed him on the PUP list to start training camp before activating him in August.

However, Lee once again finished the year on injured reserve after a shoulder injury. The Jaguars released him and he signed a one-year deal with the Patriots, only to opt out of the 2020 season due to the pandemic.

The Patriots released Lee back in March and he signed with the 49ers before being released in May.

In 2019, Lee appeared in six games for the Jaguars and caught three passes for 18 yards.

