Saints Worked Out Seven Including DE Takk McKinley

According to Aaron Wilson, the Saints worked out seven players on Tuesday including DE Takkarist McKinley.

The full list includes:

CB Cameron Brown CB Cameron Dantzler CB Faion Hicks TE Michael Jacobson DE Takkarist McKinley CB Michael Ojemudia CB Rodarius Williams

McKinley, 27, is a former first-round pick by the Falcons out of UCLA in the 2017 NFL Draft. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $10.2 million rookie contract and was set to make a base salary of $1.85 million for the 2020 season when the Falcons waived him.

The Bengals claimed McKinley off of waivers from the Falcons but he failed a physical and was once again waived and later claimed by the 49ers before once again being waived with a failed physical designation.

From there, the Raiders claimed McKinley. He had stints with the Browns, Titans, Cowboys and Rams. Dallas signed him, once again, in March but cut him loose in June.

For his career, McKinley has appeared in 64 games and recorded 98 tackles, 20 sacks, three forced fumbles, a recovery and two pass defenses.