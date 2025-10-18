Saints Working On Long-Term Deal With WR Chris Olave

Dianna Russini of The Athletic reports that the Saints have been trying to work out a long-term deal with WR Chris Olave.

Russini added that despite his name being in the rumor mill as a trade candidate, New Orleans is looking to get a deal done at some point in the near future.

Olave, 25, was first-team All-Big Ten in 2020 and 2021 and a second-team AP All-American in 2021 as a senior. The Saints traded up and used the No. 11 overall pick on him in the 2022 draft.

Olave was entering the final year of his four-year, $19,271,875 contract that included a $11,195,909 signing bonus when the team exercised his fifth-year option worth $15.49 million guaranteed for 2026.

In 2025, Olave has appeared in six games for the Saints and caught 39 passes on 64 targets for 342 yards receiving and one touchdown.

