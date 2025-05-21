Saints WR Chris Olave Not On Trade Block

According to Albert Breer, Saints WR Chris Olave is not on the trade block even though New Orleans has been called by other teams about a deal.

Breer highlights the Steelers and Browns specifically as teams that inquired about Olave earlier this offseason. However, he says Olave has made a good impression on the new coaching staff and he’d be highly surprised if he was traded.

Olave missed time last season after sustaining multiple concussions, leading to New Orleans taking a cautious approach with the receiver. It’s also prompted some teams to reach out to see if the Saints are nervous about Olave’s future but that doesn’t seem to be the case.

Olave, 24, was first-team All-Big Ten in 2020 and 2021 and a second-team AP All-American in 2021 as a senior. The Saints traded up and used the No. 11 overall pick on him in the 2022 draft.

Olave is entering the final year of his four-year, $19,271,875 contract that includes a $11,195,909. He’ll make $15.49 million under the fifth-year option for 2026.

In 2024, Olave appeared in eight games for the Saints and caught 32 passes for 400 yards receiving and one touchdown.

