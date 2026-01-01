Saints WR Chris Olave Out Week 18 After Catching Blood Clot In Lung

Nick Underhill reports Saints WR Chris Olave will be out in Week 18 after detecting a blood clot in his lung.

Underhill adds they caught it early before anything bad could happen and Olave will be fine, but he’s out for the season finale against the Falcons.

Olave, 25, was first-team All-Big Ten in 2020 and 2021 and a second-team AP All-American in 2021 as a senior. The Saints traded up and used the No. 11 overall pick on him in the 2022 draft.

Olave was entering the final year of his four-year, $19,271,875 contract that included a $11,195,909 signing bonus when the team exercised his fifth-year option worth $15.49 million guaranteed for 2026.

In 2025, Olave appeared in 16 games for the Saints and caught 100 of 156 targets for 1,163 yards (11.6 YPC) and nine touchdowns.