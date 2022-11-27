Sam Darnold Starting For Panthers Again In Week 14

Panthers HC Steve Wilks announced after Sunday’s game that Sam Darnold will get another start for them in Week 14 when they take on the Seahawks.

This probably isn’t a big surprise, seeing as they came away with a win on Sunday over the Broncos. Carolina is on bye next week, so Darnold will have plenty of time to get ready for their matchup with Seattle.

At this point, the Panthers have seen a lot of Mayfield and the results haven’t been great. P.J. Walker has had his moments, but has also been working his way back from injury, so it makes sense to see what Darnold can do with another start.

Darnold, 25, is a former first-round pick of the Jets back in 2018. He was in the final year of a four-year, $30.370 million rookie contract when he was traded to the Panthers last year.

Carolina exercised Darnold’s fifth-year option for 2022 after acquiring him from New York. He’s set to make a base salary of $18.858 million in 2022 under the fifth-year option.

Darnold will be an unrestricted free agent in 2023.

In 2022, Darnold has appeared in one game for the Panthers and completed 11 of 19 passes for 164 and a touchdown to go along with three yards rushing and a touchdown.