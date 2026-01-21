San Francisco GM: Safe To Say Brandon Aiyuk Has Played Last Snap For 49ers

49ers GM John Lynch told reporters in his end-of-season press conference on Wednesday that WR Brandon Aiyuk would not be back with the team in 2026.

“I think it’s safe to say he’s played his last snap with the 49ers,” Lynch said via Matt Barrows.

This is the way things have been trending for some time now. Aiyuk didn’t play a snap for the team this past year and ended up being placed on the left squad list.

San Francisco voided Aiyuk’s guarantees this summer after he missed rehab sessions with the team. Aiyuk elected not to file a grievance with the NFLPA and contest that, meaning the 49ers could cut him and owe him zero from his previously scheduled $27 million compensation in 2026.

The relationship between the 49ers and Aiyuk never seemed to recover from contentious talks. San Francisco nearly traded Aiyuk before hammering out a new deal, but reportedly had buyer’s remorse pretty soon after. It didn’t help that Aiyuk tore his ACL midway through the 2024 season.

Aiyuk, 27, was a one-year starter at Arizona State and earned first-team All-Pac 12 in his final season. The 49ers traded up with the Vikings to select him with the No. 25 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year, $12,531,342 rookie contract that included a $6,673,703 signing bonus. The 49ers picked up his fifth-year option last year that cost them $14,124,000 fully guaranteed for the 2024 season.

Aiyuk officially agreed to a four-year, $120 million extension that includes $76 million guaranteed after a lengthy period in which he was nearly traded to the Steelers.

In 2024, Aiyuk appeared in seven games for the 49ers and caught 23 passes for 351 yards receiving and no touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Aiyuk as the news is available.