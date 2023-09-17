Saquon Barkley Believed To Have ‘Ordinary’ Ankle Sprain, MRI Monday

Adam Schefter reports that Giants’ RB Saquon Barkley is scheduled to undergo an MRI on his right ankle Monday in Arizona to determine the severity of the injury and how long he could be out of the lineup.

According to Schefter, Barkley’s ankle was swollen after the game. However, the initial thinking based on one source is that “it’s an ordinary (sprain) rather than a high-ankle sprain.”

The good news is that there’s some optimism and heading into Monday’s MRI.

The Giants are on a short week and scheduled to play Thursday night against the 49ers, so it would appear unlikely that Barkely would be available on such a short turnaround.

Barkley, 26, was the second-overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. He was entering the fourth year of a four-year, $31.19 million rookie deal with the Giants that included a $20.767 million signing bonus when the Giants picked up his fifth-year option.

Barkley’s fifth-year option cost the Giants $7.22 million fully guaranteed for the 2022 season. He was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2023 when he was franchised at a sum of $10.09 million fully guaranteed.

Entering today’s game, Barkley had rushed for 51 yards on 12 attempts to go along with three receptions for 12 yards receiving and no touchdowns.

We have him included in our Top 100 – 2024 NFL Free Agents list.