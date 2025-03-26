Saskatchewan Roughriders Added QB Trey Lance To Their Negotiation List

Per Dave Naylor, the Saskatchewan Roughriders of the Canadian Football League have added former Cowboys QB Trey Lance to their negotiation list.

In the CFL, each team has a negotiation list, or neg list, consisting of 35 players they have exclusive rights to negotiate a contract within the league.

It is also worth noting that Lance’s father, Carlton, played cornerback for the Roughriders, which could influence his decision to join the team.

Dallas traded a fourth-round pick for QB Trey Lance before the 2023 season, but he only started the season finale this past year with nothing to play for.

The Cowboys declined Lance’s fifth-year option, and he’s set to hit free agency this year. Dallas owner Jerry Jones praised Lance but knows he will likely look for chances to compete for a starting job elsewhere with QB Dak Prescott locked up long-term.

Jones also acknowledged that the Cowboys will look to select a young quarterback in the upcoming draft.

“We took a shot at Trey and wanted to do that,” Jones said, via David Moore of The Dallas Morning News. “We think the world of Trey… But us having Dak signed up for the long-term, I think he’s probably going to be looking for something different…You know, I think one of our goals is to get a young quarterback in the draft. I don’t know where that’s going to be.”

Lance, 24, was a one-year starter at North Dakota State. He was a unanimous All-American sophomore but was limited to appearing in just one game in 2020 due to NDSU’s schedule.

The 49ers traded up to select Lance with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Lance signed a four-year, $34,105,276 contract with the 49ers that includes a $22,163,837 signing bonus. The Cowboys acquired him from San Francisco in August 2023 in exchange for a 2024 fourth-round pick.

He made a base salary of $1,055,000 in 2024 and counted for $5,310,714 against 2024’s cap. The Cowboys declined his fifth-year option, which means he became an unrestricted free agent in 2025.

In 2024, Lance appeared in four games for the Cowboys and completed 25 of 41 pass attempts for 266 yards and an interception. He also rushed 11 times for 41 yards.

We will have more news on Lance as it becomes available.