Scans Showed Foot Fracture For Ravens TE Isaiah Likely

According to Jeremy Fowler, scans showed Ravens TE Isaiah Likely has a small fracture in his foot that will keep him out for some time.

Ian Rapoport reports Likely will have surgery to fix the issue and is facing a six-week recovery timeline, though he could potentially shorten that.

Likely rolled his ankle in practice this week and the injury initially looked like it could be serious. Fowler says Likely should be back early in the season if his rehab goes well and Week 1 remains a possibility.

The Ravens and Likely were also discussing an extension, so it’ll be interesting to see if this complicates things.

Likely, 25, was selected by the Ravens out of Coastal Carolina with the No. 139 overall pick in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

He’s entering the final year of a four-year, $4,164,338 contract that includes a $504,338 signing bonus.

In 2024, Likely appeared in 16 games for the Ravens and caught 42 passes on 58 targets for 477 yards and six touchdowns.