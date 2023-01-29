Schefter: Dolphins Not Expected To Pursue Tom Brady

According to Adam Schefter, the Miami Dolphins are not expected to pursue Buccaneers QB Tom Brady this offseason even if he’s available.

Miami was interested in Brady at one point and was fined heavily for tampering during their pursuit, including this year’s first-round pick.

But Schefter says the Dolphins are pleased with QB Tua Tagovailoa and his development and intend to move forward with him in 2023.

Brady will be a free agent this offseason, and if he decides to play another season at the age of 46, he’s expected to do it somewhere else besides Tampa Bay.

Brady, 45, is a former sixth-round pick of the Patriots back in 2000. He was in the final year of his two-year, $41 million contract when he agreed to another two-year extension in 2017.

Brady made $23 million for the 2019 season and was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent in 2020 when he agreed to a fully guaranteed two-year, $50 million deal with the Buccaneers.

Brady is currently set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2023.

In 2022, Brady appeared in 17 games for the Buccaneers and completed 66.8 percent of his passes for 4,694 yards, 25 touchdowns, and nine interceptions.

We have him listed in our Top 100 – 2023 NFL Free Agents list.

We’ll have more on Brady as the news is available.