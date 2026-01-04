Schefter: Leaning Safe For Falcons HC Raheem Morris

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, there’s a feeling that Falcons HC Raheem Morris is safe heading into the final week of the season.

The Falcons have won three straight games and have a chance to make it four against the Saints today. They were eliminated from playoff contention weeks ago, but the strong finish to the season may be enough to earn Morris a third season.

The same grace may not be afforded to Falcons GM Terry Fontenot, who has been in his role five seasons without a playoff berth. The sense so far is that Atlanta will move on from Fontenot.

Morris, 49, began coaching at Hofstra as a graduate assistant back in 1998. He later took his first NFL coaching job with the Buccaneers as their defensive quality control coach and managed to work his way up to head coach in 2009.

The Buccaneers fired Morris after three seasons. He spent a few years with Washington before the Falcons hired him as their assistant head coach/DBs coach in 2015. After being let go with the rest of the coaching staff in 2020, he was hired by the Rams as their defensive coordinator.

The Falcons then re-hired Morris as their head coach in 2024.

So far, Morris has a record of 15-18 in his second stint with the Falcons and second stint as a full-time head coach.

We’ll have more on the Falcons as the news is available.