Schefter: ‘Lot Of Momentum’ Regarding Potential Aaron Donald Return

Since the Rams acquired DE Myles Garrett from the Browns, former Rams DT Aaron Donald has confirmed he’s at least contemplated coming out of retirement to join forces with the reigning Defensive Player of the Year.

Appearing on NFL Live, ESPN’s Adam Schefter gave some intel on Donald and whether a return might happen. While he was clear no decision has been made yet, Schefter believes there’s “a lot of momentum” for a Donald return, and it could be a real possibility.

“The idea here is, Donald himself has floated that he could potentially return to Los Angeles,” Schefter said. “He’s thinking about it. Training camp is getting closer next month. They’d have to come up with a plan for him to bring him back. But where else right now would Aaron Donald be more wanted, more celebrated, more respected than in the Rams locker room, where Myles Garrett is already waiting for him? Again, no decision from Aaron Donald and we’ll see whether the two sides can get it done, but there seems to be a lot of momentum to the idea that this is certainly possible.”

Donald officially retired in June of 2024, and the Rams hold his rights should he opt to return to the league at some point in time.

Donald, 35, is a former first-round pick of the Rams back in 2014 out of Pittsburgh. He was in the final year of his four-year, $10.136 million rookie contract when the Rams picked up his fifth-year team option for the 2018 season, which cost them around $6.892 million.

Los Angeles signed Donald to a record six-year, $135 million extension back in August of 2019, which included a $40 million signing bonus and $86,892,000 guaranteed.

Donald had three years remaining on his deal with base salaries of $9.25 million, $14 million and $14 million when he agreed to a $40 million raise with the Rams following the 2021 season.

For his career, Donald appeared in 154 games and recorded 543 tackles, 111 sacks, 24 forced fumbles, seven recoveries and 21 pass defenses over the coruse of 10 seasons.

Donald was an 8-time All-Pro selection, a 10-time Pro Bowler, a Super Champ and won three defensive player of the year awards.

We’ll provide more on Donald when the news becomes available.