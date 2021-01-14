Scott Linehan “Prime Candidate” For Jaguars’ Offensive Coordinator Job

Jeremy Fowler reports that Scott Linehan has emerged as a “prime candidate” for the Jaguars’ offensive coordinator position under new HC Urban Meyer.

Fowler notes that Linehan has had a relationship with Meyer for a while now. He most recently served as the passing game coordinator at LSU.

Linehan, 57, began his NFL coaching career with the Vikings back in 2002 as their offensive coordinator. He spent three years in Minnesota before bouncing around a bit with the Dolphins and Rams.

Linehan spent three years as the Rams’ head coach before eventually being hired as the Lions offensive coordinator. From there, the Cowboys hired him as their passing game coordinator and promoted him to offensive coordinator in 2019.

In 2018, the Cowboys’ offense ranked No. 22 in total yards, No. 10 in rushing yards, No. 23 in passing yards and No. 22 in points scored.