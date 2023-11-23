Seahawks Activate CB Coby Bryant, Make Two Other Moves

The Seattle Seahawks announced they activated CB Coby Bryant from injured reserve and placed S Jerrick Reed II on injured reserve in a corresponding move.
Seattle also elevated QB Brett Rypien from the practice squad to the active roster.
Today’s @Seahawks transactions: https://t.co/XPLbMmPG1a
— Seahawks PR (@seahawksPR) November 23, 2023
Bryant landed on injured reserve back in October with a toe injury. Reed, meanwhile, suffered a torn ACL in Week 11.
Bryant, 24, was a fourth-round pick out of Cincinnati by the Seahawks in the 2022 NFL draft. He’s in the second year for a four-year, $4,467,808 million rookie contract that includes $807,808 fully guaranteed.
In 2023, Bryant has appeared in and started two games for the Seahawks. He has 11 total tackles on the year.
Reed, 23, was a four-year starter at New Mexico, earning first-team all-conference honors in 2020. The Seahawks drafted him in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL Draft.
He’s in the first year of a four-year, $4.014 million rookie contract that included a signing bonus of $174,800.
In 2023, Reed appeared in 10 games for the Seahawks and recorded 11 total tackles.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!