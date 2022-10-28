Seahawks Activating RB Travis Homer From Injured Reserve

Seahawks HC Pete Carroll said that RB Travis Homer will return from the injured reserve and be active for Week 8, per Curtis Crabtree.

Seattle designated Homer to return from injured reserve earlier this week.

Homer, 24, is a former sixth-round pick by the Seahawks in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Miami. He’s in the final year of a four-year, $2.7 million rookie contract and set to earn a base salary of $965,000 this season.

In 2022, Homer has appeared in three games and recorded four rushing attempts for 18 yards (4.5 YPC), to go along with four receptions for 33 yards (8.3 YPC).