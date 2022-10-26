Seahawks Make Five Roster Moves Including Signing LB Alexander Johnson To PS

The Seattle Seahawks announced they have made five roster moves on Wednesday, including activating DL L.J. Collier.

The Seahawks also designated RB Travis Homer and CB Tre Brown to return, giving them three to weeks to practice with the team before they have to be added to the active roster from their respective injury lists.

Seattle filled two open spots on the practice squad by signing WR Kevin Kassis and veteran LB Alexander Johnson.

Johnson, 30, wound up signing on with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent out of Tennessee in 2018. He managed to make the 53-man roster coming out of the preseason but was later waived and re-signed to the practice squad.

Denver re-signed Johnson to a futures deal for the 2019 season and he stuck on the roster for the next few seasons. The Broncos re-signed Johnson as a restricted free agent in 2021 and he became an unrestricted free agent in 2022.

In 2021, Johnson appeared in six games for the Broncos and recorded 32 total tackles, two sacks, one fumble recovery and three pass defenses.

We had Johnson on our Top Available Free Agents list.