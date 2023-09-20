Seahawks Announce Six Roster Moves

The Seattle Seahawks officially made six roster moves on Wednesday including promoting CB Artie Burns and placed DE Mike Morris on injured reserve.

Seattle also signed WR Tyjon Lindsey and DT Carl Davis to the practice squad and cut WR Matt Landers and CB Robert Rochell in corresponding moves.

Burns, 28, is a former first-round pick of the Steelers back in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year, $9.59 million rookie contract.

Pittsburgh elected to decline Burns’ fifth-year option for 2020 and he later signed a one-year contract with the Bears. Chicago re-signed him to another one-year deal for 2021.

From there, the Seahawks signed Burns to a one-year deal last offseason. He’s been in Seattle ever since, bouncing between the practice squad and active roster.

In 2022, Burns appeared in three games for the Seahawks. He did not record any statistics.