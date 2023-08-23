Seahawks Announce Two Roster Moves

The Seattle Seahawks announced on Wednesday they have re-signed DE Jordan Ferguson to the roster and waived RB Bryant Koback.

Koback, 25, originally signed on with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent out of Toledo back in May of last year. Minnesota cut him coming out of the preseason and re-signed him to the practice squad.

Minnesota elected not to re-sign Koback to a futures deal for the 2023 season and he signed on with the Seahawks earlier this offseason.

He has yet to appear in an NFL game.

During his college career, Koback recorded 679 rushing attempts for 4,026 yards (5.9 YPC) and 45 touchdowns, to go along with 66 receptions for 654 yards (9.9 YPC) and seven touchdowns.