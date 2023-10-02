Seahawks Call Up Two Players For Monday Night Football

The Seattle Seahawks announced they have elevated WR Cody Thompson and CB Lance Boykin from the practice squad to the active roster for Monday night’s game against the Giants.

Players can be elevated to the active roster three times per season and return to the practice squad without having to pass through waivers.

Thompson, 27, wound up going undrafted out of Toledo following the 2019 NFL Draft. He later agreed to a three-year, $1.755 million contract with the Chiefs, but was among their roster cuts coming out of the preseason.

Kansas City later signed Thompson to their practice squad before releasing him in October. He had a brief stint on the Seahawks’ taxi squad before the Bengals added him to their practice squad in November.

Cincinnati cut Thompson in January and he quickly returned to the Seahawks. Seattle signed him to a futures deal for the 2020 season. He’s been with the team ever since, spending most of the season on the practice squad and signing futures deals each of the past two seasons.

Seattle re-signed Thompson as a free agent in April. He made the roster coming out of the preseason before being cut last week and re-signed to the practice squad.

For his career, Thompson has appeared in eight games for the Seahawks and recorded one tackle and one fumble recovery. He has not been targeted on offense yet.