Seahawks Designate RT Abraham Lucas To Return From IR

The Seattle Seahawks announced they have designated RT Abraham Lucas to return from injured reserve.

This opens a three-week window for Lucas to practice with the team before he has to be added to the active roster.

Getting Lucas back would be a big boost for Seattle, which has had a bit of a revolving door at right tackle since the second-year player went down in Week 1.

Lucas, 24, was a four-year starter at Washington State and earned first-team All-Pac12 honors in 2021 and second-team All-Pac12 in 2020, 2019, and 2018. The Seahawks used the No. 72 overall pick in the third round on him in the 2022 NFL Draft.

He’s in the second year of a four-year $5,391,678 contract that includes a $1,101,220 signing bonus.

In 2022, Lucas appeared in 16 games for the Seahawks and made 16 starts at right tackle.