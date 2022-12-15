Seahawks DT Bryan Mone Out For Season With ACL Tear

Seahawks HC Pete Carroll announced after Thursday’s loss to the 49ers that DT Bryan Mone is out for the season with an ACL tear.

You can expect the Seahawks to place him on injured reserve in the coming days and add someone to their roster.

Mone, 27, signed on with the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent out of Michigan back in 2019. He wound up making their active roster coming out of the preseason but was waived a few weeks into the regular season.

Mone was on and off of their active roster and was re-signed as an ERFA back in April of 2021. He later agreed to a two-year extension worth $12 million this past June.

In 2022, Bryan Mone appeared in 13 games for the Seahawks and recorded 25 tackles, no sacks and a pass defense.