Seahawks Elevate CB Kelvin Joseph & S Ty Okada

The Seahawks announced on Saturday that they are elevating CB Kelvin Joseph and S Ty Okada for Week 16.

Joseph, 24, was a second-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Kentucky by the Cowboys. He was in the third year of a four-year deal worth $7,781,160 million with a $3,019,026 signing bonus when Dallas traded him to the Dolphins.

Miami later waived Joseph and he opted to sign with the Seahawks practice squad shortly after.

In 2023, Joseph has appeared in four games for the Dolphins and recorded two tackles.