Seahawks Elevated RB Cam Akers & OT Amari Knight

Per Brady Henderson, the Seahawks elevated RB Cam Akers and OT Amari Knight for Week 17.

Akers, 26, was a second-round pick of the Rams out of Florida State in the 2020 NFL Draft. He was in the final year of his four-year, $6,173,035 contract that included a $2,049,480 signing bonus when the Vikings acquired Akers from the Rams back in September in exchange for a 2026 draft pick swap.

Akers unfortunately tore his Achilles tendon for the second time in his career and was not re-signed after playing out his contract. He caught on with the Texans last July. From there, Houston traded Akers back to Minnesota in exchange for a 2026 draft pick swap.

Akers signed with the Saints this offseason in June but was let go during roster cuts. The Vikings then signed him to their active roster before recently cutting him loose. He then caught on with Seattle in late November.

In 2025, Akers has appeared in four games for the Vikings and Seahawks and rushed five times for 19 yards.