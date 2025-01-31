Seahawks Expected To Interview Giants’ Assistant Christian Jones For QB Coach Job

According to Aaron Wilson, the Seahawks are expected to interview Giants’ assistant QB coach Christian Jones for its quarterbacks coach job.

Jones began his coaching career as an offensive graduate assistant at the University of Texas in 2018 before landing a job as the Vikings’ offensive quality control coach in 2019. Minnesota promoted him to assistant WRs coach in 2021.

The Giants hired him as a quarterbacks offensive assistant in 2022 and promoted him to assistant QBs coach the following year.