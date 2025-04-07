Seahawks Hosting CB Shaquill Griffin For Visit

According to Jordan Schultz, the Seahawks are hosting CB Shaquill Griffin for a visit.

The veteran got his start in Seattle and has played for several different teams since then.

Griffin, 29, was selected by the Seahawks in the third round out of UCF in 2017. He finished the final year of his four-year rookie contract worth $3,158,620, which included a signing bonus of $758,620.

Griffin then signed a three-year contract with the Jaguars in 2021 that was worth up to $44.5 million with $29 million guaranteed. The Jaguars released him last year and he went on to sign a one-year contract for the Texans.

The Panthers would later claim Griffin off waivers in November. He finished out the year in Carolina, then signed a one-year deal with the Vikings last offseason.

In 2024, Griffin appeared in all 17 games for the Vikings, recording 41 total tackles, one tackle for loss, two interceptions and six pass defenses.