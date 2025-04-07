NFC Notes: Trey McBride, Jalen Milroe, Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks

Cardinals

Arizona signed TE Trey McBride to a four-year, $76 million extension to make him the highest-paid tight end in NFL history. After a career-best 1,146 receiving yards in 2024, McBride believes he has more to unlock in his game and doesn’t think the pressure of a new contract will hurt his game.

“There’s still a lot out there,” McBride said, via ESPN’s Josh Weinfuss. “There’s still more in the tank. I’m young. I still feel like I’m scratching the surface of what I can do.”

“I had no pressure when I was on a rookie deal, and I don’t expect any pressure now. I’m just going to continue to do what I’ve done, continue to put the work in, and everything really does take care of it. So, if you just do the right thing, you work hard, and everything will take care of it.”

Rams

Former NFL GM Mike Mayock believes that Alabama QB Jalen Milroe could be the perfect fit for the Rams and would get the chance to learn from veteran QB Matthew Stafford as a rookie.

“Most people around the league think he’s a project, and I don’t disagree. They also think he’s got an exciting skillset, and again, I don’t disagree. I don’t think he’s going to go until the second day, and to me, the best place for him to land would be the Los Angeles Rams. They have no second-round pick, but I love the fact they’ve got two thirds, and maybe they can go get this kid,” Mayock said in an interview with Betway. “You get him in L.A. playing behind Matthew Stafford, learning every day, similar to a Green Bay situation with an aging quarterback. What a veteran quarterback will do for a rookie is that they’ll use him to help them prepare every week. Stafford would go to Milroe and say, ‘I’m going to get all the blitz coverages for the last four weeks, but I want you to go back and pull everything off the tape, and if there’s anything different, I want to see you edit it and present it to me in two days.’ Veteran quarterbacks look at young guys as another opportunity to help them prepare every week, but in doing so it helps the young quarterback learn.”

Seahawks

Seahawks HC Mike Macdonald shared his excitement for the team’s incoming free agent DE DeMarcus Lawrence, who Macdonald believes can pack a punch as a veteran presence in Seattle.

“Really excited about him [Lawrence],” Macdonald said, via SeahawksWire.com. “He compliments our room really well. He’s a heck of a six-technique. He’s a disruptor. He plays the way we want to play technique wise. He’s really, really smart. He creates more negative plays on early downs to get us in more advantageous situations [third-and-long]. And then obviously the pass rush element. He fits right in.”