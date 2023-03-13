Seahawks Signing DT Dre’Mont Jones

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Seahawks are expected to sign former Broncos DT Dre’Mont Jones to a contract.

According to Jordan Schultz, Jones receives a three-year contract worth $48 million with $18 million guaranteed at signing.

Jones was one of the best available defensive free agents in this year’s market and there was some talk that he could be a franchise tag candidate.

Denver ultimately passed on the tag and it looks like the Seahawks stepped up to get him under contract.

Jones, 26, is a former third-round pick of the Broncos back in 2019 out of Ohio State. He just finished the final year of his four-year, $3,586,404 rookie contract that included a $1,066,404 signing bonus.

He is set to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

In 2022, Jones appeared in 13 games for the Broncos and recorded 47 total tackles, nine tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks and one forced fumble.

We have him included in our Top 100 – 2023 NFL Free Agents list.