Seahawks Have Had Serious Discussions About Re-Signing LB K.J. Wright

According to Jeremy Fowler, the Seahawks and LB K.J. Wright have had serious discussions about bringing the veteran linebacker back.

Wright has been testing the market as an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

Wright, 31, is a former fourth-round pick of the Seahawks back in 2011. He’s played out the final year of his four-year, $27 million contract that included $15,431,000 guaranteed and made a base salary of $7.2 million for the 2018 season.

Wright returned to the Seahawks on a two-year, $15 million deal in 2019. He made a base salary of $3.5 million last year.

In 2020, Wright appeared in all 16 games for the Seahawks and recorded 86 tackles, two sacks, one forced fumble, two recoveries, one interception and 10 pass defenses.