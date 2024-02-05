Seahawks Hiring Jay Harbaugh As ST Coordinator

Albert Breer reports that the Seahawks are hiring Jay Harbaugh as their ST coordinator. He was expected to follow his dad Jim Harbaugh to the Chargers but this is now no longer the case.

Harbaugh, 34, attended Oregon State where he started as a graduate assistant. He then transitioned to the NFL as a quality control coach with the Ravens in 2012.

From there, Harbaugh worked for Michigan from 2015 to 2022 in several capacities including ST coach, TE coach, and RB coach.

He served as the head coach for Michigan for one game while his father was serving his suspension, leading the team to victory over UNLV for a record of 1-0

We will have more news on Harbaugh as it becomes available.