Seahawks Hosted Five Including DT Vernon Butler

According to Tom Pelissero, the Seahawks are hosting veteran DT Vernon Butler for a visit.
Seattle also brought in four other players for tryouts on Tuesday. The full list includes:
- QB Jack Coan
- WR Dai’Jean Dixon
- WR Jazz Newsome
- WR Easop Winston
- DT Vernon Butler (visit)
Butler, 28, is a former first-round pick of the Panthers back in 2016. He finished out a four-year, $8.4 million contract with the team and made a base salary of $1,144,980 for the 2019 season.
The Panthers then declined Butler’s fifth-year option worth $7.69 million, which allowed him to test the open market as an unrestricted free agent. He landed a two-year contract with the Bills and played out the deal before opting to sign with the Raiders last year.
Butler returned to the Raiders on a one-year deal this past March but was cut loose earlier this month.
In 2021, Butler appeared in 10 games for the Bills and recorded 11 total tackles.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!