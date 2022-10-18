Seahawks Hosted Five Including DT Vernon Butler

According to Tom Pelissero, the Seahawks are hosting veteran DT Vernon Butler for a visit.

Seattle also brought in four other players for tryouts on Tuesday. The full list includes:

QB Jack Coan WR Dai’Jean Dixon WR Jazz Newsome WR Easop Winston DT Vernon Butler (visit)

Butler, 28, is a former first-round pick of the Panthers back in 2016. He finished out a four-year, $8.4 million contract with the team and made a base salary of $1,144,980 for the 2019 season.

The Panthers then declined Butler’s fifth-year option worth $7.69 million, which allowed him to test the open market as an unrestricted free agent. He landed a two-year contract with the Bills and played out the deal before opting to sign with the Raiders last year.

Butler returned to the Raiders on a one-year deal this past March but was cut loose earlier this month.

In 2021, Butler appeared in 10 games for the Bills and recorded 11 total tackles.