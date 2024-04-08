The Seattle Seahawks hosted OL Lucas Patrick for a workout, according to Aaron Wilson.

Patrick, 30, originally signed on with the Packers as an undrafted free agent out of Duke back in 2016. He was waived coming out of the preseason and spent his rookie season on the Packers’ practice squad.

Green Bay brought him back a futures contract for 2017 and later on exclusive rights deals.

Patrick was in line to be a restricted free agent in 2020 before signing a two-year, $3.6 million extension with the Packers. He was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent in 2022 when he signed a two-year, $8 million deal with the Bears.

In 2023, Patrick appeared in 16 games for the Bears and made 15 starts between guard and center.