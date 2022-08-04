Seahawks Hosted Seven Players For Tryouts/Visits

The Seattle Seahawks brought in seven free agents for tryouts and visits on Thursday, according to Aaron Wilson.

The full list includes:

RB Reggie Corbin LB Joel Dublanko DB Jameson Houston QB James Morgan WR Cinque Sweeting LB Javin White WR Tre Turner (Visit)

Morgan, 25, was a two-year starter at Florida International after transferring from Bowling Green. The Jets selected him with the No. 125 pick in the fourth round in 2020.

Morgan was entering the second year of a four-year, $4,010,264 rookie contract that included a $715,264 signing bonus when the Jets waived him coming out of the preseason. From there, he had a brief stint on both the Panthers’ and Steelers’ practice squads before recently returning to the Jets for a week.

The Colts signed Morgan to their practice squad last season. He was brought back on a futures deal for 2022 but cut by the team in May.

During his four-year college career, Morgan recorded 699 completions on 1,221 pass attempts (57.2 percent) for 8,654 yards, 65 touchdowns, and 34 interceptions.