Seahawks Hosted Seven Players For Tryouts/Visits

By
Nate Bouda
-

The Seattle Seahawks brought in seven free agents for tryouts and visits on Thursday, according to Aaron Wilson.

The full list includes:

  1. RB Reggie Corbin
  2. LB Joel Dublanko
  3. DB Jameson Houston
  4. QB James Morgan
  5. WR Cinque Sweeting
  6. LB Javin White
  7. WR Tre Turner (Visit)

Morgan, 25, was a two-year starter at Florida International after transferring from Bowling Green. The Jets selected him with the No. 125 pick in the fourth round in 2020.&nbsp;

Morgan was entering the second year of a four-year, $4,010,264 rookie contract that included a $715,264 signing bonus when the Jets waived him coming out of the preseason. From there, he had a brief stint on both the Panthers’ and Steelers’ practice squads before recently returning to the Jets for a week.&nbsp;

The Colts signed Morgan to their practice squad last season. He was brought back on a futures deal for 2022 but cut by the team in May.&nbsp;

During his four-year college career, Morgan recorded 699 completions on 1,221 pass attempts (57.2 percent) for 8,654 yards, 65 touchdowns, and 34 interceptions.&nbsp;&nbsp;

