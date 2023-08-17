Seahawks Make Six Roster Moves

The Seattle Seahawks announced they signed CB Montrae Braswell, DT Matthew Gotel, and WR Justin Marshall on Thursday.

In corresponding moves, Seattle waived RB Wayne Taulapapa and TE Noah Gindorff, while they also waived WR Ra’Shaun Henry with an injury designation.

The @Seahawks made six roster moves this morning. https://t.co/T73Xtc0CCl — Seahawks PR (@seahawksPR) August 17, 2023

Marshall, 24, originally signed on with the Falcons as an undrafted free agent out of Buffalo. He transferred from Louisville following his junior year.

During his college career, Marshall recorded 100 receptions for 1,381 yards (13.8 YPC) and 10 touchdowns.