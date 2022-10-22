Seahawks Make Three Moves, Elevate LB Bruce Irvin

The Seattle Seahawks announced on Saturday that they are elevating LB Bruce Irvin and CB Xavier Crawford to the active roster, as well as placing CB Isaiah Dunn on injured reserve.

The @Seahawks elevated two players from the practice squad and added S Joey Blount to the injury report as Questionable (illness). https://t.co/7h1EuviPHn — Seahawks PR (@seahawksPR) October 22, 2022

Irvin, 34, is a former first-round pick of the Seahawks back in 2012. He spent four years in Seattle before signing a four-year, $37 million contract that included $19 million guaranteed with the Raiders in 2016.

The Raiders cut Irvin loose in 2018 and he later signed on with the Falcons and finished out the season in Atlanta. From there, he agreed to a one-year deal with the Panthers for 2019 and returned to the Seahawks on a one-year deal in 2020 before missing the remainder of the season with a torn ACL.

The Bears signed Irvin to their practice squad in 2021, later promoting him to the active roster.

In 2021, Irvin appeared in six games for the Bears and recorded seven total tackles and a forced fumble.