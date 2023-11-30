Seahawks Make Three Moves For Thursday Night Football

The Seattle Seahawks announced Thursday that they’ve activated OT Abraham Lucas from injured reserve for their Thursday night game against the Cowboys.

The Seahawks also placed G Phil Haynes on injured reserve and elevated WR Cody Thompson to their active roster.

Lucas, 24, was a four-year starter at Washington State and earned first-team All-Pac12 honors in 2021 and second-team All-Pac12 in 2020, 2019, and 2018. The Seahawks used the No. 72 overall pick in the third round on him in the 2022 NFL Draft.

He’s in the second year of a four-year $5,391,678 contract that includes a $1,101,220 signing bonus.

In 2022, Lucas appeared in 16 games for the Seahawks and made 16 starts at right tackle.