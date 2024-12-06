Seahawks Make Two Practice Squad Moves

By
Jonathan Comeaux
-

The Seattle Seahawks announced they signed P Ty Zentner to their practice squad and placed OT Jason Peters on the practice squad’s injured list on Friday. 

Seattle’s practice squad now includes:

  1. RB George Holani
  2. DE DeVere Levelston
  3. OLB Tyreke Smith
  4. QB Jaren Hall
  5. DT Kenneth Odumegwu (International)
  6. WR Miles Boykin
  7. DT Quinton Bohanna
  8. OT Jason Peters (Injured)
  9. G McClendon Curtis
  10. DB Damarion Williams
  11. DB Ty Okada
  12. LB Jamie Sheriff (Injured)
  13. NT Brandon Pili
  14. TE Tyler Mabry
  15. QB John Rhys Plumlee
  16. DB Ryan Cooper
  17. WR Cornell Powell
  18. DE Myles Adams
  19. DT Quinton Bohanna
  20. C Mike Novitsky
  21. P Ty Zentner

Zentner, 26, signed with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent following the 2023 NFL Draft. He was waived during camp and signed with the Texans, who waived him again coming out of the preseason. 

Houston re-signed Zentner to the practice squad but quickly promoted him to the active roster. However, he was waived before catching on with the Titans, appearing in five games in 2023.

Zenter has since signed with the Rams making one appearance, mainly being a member of the practice squad. Los Angeles cut him loose last month. 

In 2024, Zenter has appeared in one game for the Rams and punted seven times for 281 yards, placing three of his punts inside the 20 yard-line.

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply