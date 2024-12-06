Seahawks Make Two Practice Squad Moves

The Seattle Seahawks announced they signed P Ty Zentner to their practice squad and placed OT Jason Peters on the practice squad’s injured list on Friday.
Seattle’s practice squad now includes:
- RB George Holani
- DE DeVere Levelston
- OLB Tyreke Smith
- QB Jaren Hall
- DT Kenneth Odumegwu (International)
- WR Miles Boykin
- DT Quinton Bohanna
- OT Jason Peters (Injured)
- G McClendon Curtis
- DB Damarion Williams
- DB Ty Okada
- LB Jamie Sheriff (Injured)
- NT Brandon Pili
- TE Tyler Mabry
- QB John Rhys Plumlee
- DB Ryan Cooper
- WR Cornell Powell
- DE Myles Adams
- C Mike Novitsky
- P Ty Zentner
Zentner, 26, signed with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent following the 2023 NFL Draft. He was waived during camp and signed with the Texans, who waived him again coming out of the preseason.
Houston re-signed Zentner to the practice squad but quickly promoted him to the active roster. However, he was waived before catching on with the Titans, appearing in five games in 2023.
Zenter has since signed with the Rams making one appearance, mainly being a member of the practice squad. Los Angeles cut him loose last month.
In 2024, Zenter has appeared in one game for the Rams and punted seven times for 281 yards, placing three of his punts inside the 20 yard-line.
