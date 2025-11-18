Seahawks Make Two Practice Squad Moves

The Seattle Seahawks announced they signed RB Velus Jones and WR Brenden Rice to their practice squad on Tuesday.

Seattle hosted both players for workouts earlier today and was impressed enough to sign them.

Jones, 27, is a former third-round pick by the Bears in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Tennessee after transferring from USC. He was second-team All-PAC12 in 2019 and first-team All-SEC in 2021, both times as a kick returner.

He was in the third year of a four-year $5,405,926 rookie contract that included a $1,111,582 signing bonus. The Bears let him go in October and he signed with Jacksonville’s practice squad shortly after.

From there, Jones caught on with the Panthers to finish out the season before joining the Saints in March. He was later cut loose and caught on with the Saints’ practice squad earlier this month. New Orleans released him in October and he caught on with the Seahawks’ practice squad.

In 2024, Jones appeared in three games for the Bears and Panthers and caught one pass for eight yards receiving and no touchdowns. He also rushed for 11 yards on two carries.