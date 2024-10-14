Seahawks Making Two Roster Moves

According to Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic, the Seahawks are designating S Jerrick Reed II to return to practice off the PUP list.
Additionally, Seattle is re-signing OL McClendon Curtis to the practice squad.
The following is an updated list of the Seahawks’ practice squad:
- RB George Holani (Injured)
- DE DeVere Levelston
- TE Tyler Mabry
- LB Patrick O’Connell
- S Ty Okada
- WR Cody White
- CB Josh Jobe
- OLB Tyreke Smith
- CB Faion Hicks
- QB Jaren Hall
- DT Kenneth Odumegwu
- OLB Jamie Sheriff
- WR Miles Boykin
- RB Brittain Brown
- DT Quinton Bohanna
- OT Jason Peters
- LB Ezekiel Turner
- OL McClendon Curtis
Reed, 24, was a sixth-round pick to the Seahawks out of New Mexico in 2023. He’s in the second year of a four-year, $4.01 million rookie contract with a base salary of $915k for 2024.
In 2023, Reed appeared in 10 games for the Seahawks and recorded 11 total tackles.
