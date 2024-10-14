Seahawks Making Two Roster Moves

According to Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic, the Seahawks are designating S Jerrick Reed II to return to practice off the PUP list.

Additionally, Seattle is re-signing OL McClendon Curtis to the practice squad.

The following is an updated list of the Seahawks’ practice squad:

Reed, 24, was a sixth-round pick to the Seahawks out of New Mexico in 2023. He’s in the second year of a four-year, $4.01 million rookie contract with a base salary of $915k for 2024.

In 2023, Reed appeared in 10 games for the Seahawks and recorded 11 total tackles.