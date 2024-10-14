Seahawks Making Two Roster Moves

By
Tony Camino
-

According to Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic, the Seahawks are designating S Jerrick Reed II to return to practice off the PUP list.

Additionally, Seattle is re-signing OL McClendon Curtis to the practice squad.

The following is an updated list of the Seahawks’ practice squad:

  1. RB George Holani (Injured)
  2. DE DeVere Levelston
  3. TE Tyler Mabry
  4. LB Patrick O’Connell
  5. S Ty Okada
  6. WR Cody White
  7. CB Josh Jobe
  8. OLB Tyreke Smith
  9. CB Faion Hicks
  10. QB Jaren Hall
  11. DT Kenneth Odumegwu
  12. OLB Jamie Sheriff
  13. WR Miles Boykin
  14. RB Brittain Brown
  15. DT Quinton Bohanna
  16. OT Jason Peters
  17. LB Ezekiel Turner
  18. OL McClendon Curtis

Reed, 24, was a sixth-round pick to the Seahawks out of New Mexico in 2023. He’s in the second year of a four-year, $4.01 million rookie contract with a base salary of $915k for 2024.

In 2023, Reed appeared in 10 games for the Seahawks and recorded 11 total tackles.

