Seahawks Nearing Deal With C Connor Williams

According to his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, veteran C Connor Williams is nearing a contract with the Seahawks and should sign in the next couple of days.

The veteran took a visit with the Seahawks late last month and passed a physical. The two sides have been negotiating since then.

Williams has taken his time in signing with a team to ensure his rehab from a major knee injury is progressing smoothly. He suffered a torn ACL in Week 14 and was late replaced on injured reserve.

Williams, 27, is a former second-round pick of the Cowboys back in 2018. He played out the final year of his four-year, $5,488,996 contract with the Cowboys that included a $2,071,996 signing bonus.

Williams was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career when he signed a two-year, $14.5 million deal with the Dolphins. He played out that deal and has been testing the open market since March.

In 2023, Williams appeared in nine games for the Dolphins and made nine starts at center. Pro Football Focus had him graded as the No. 2 center out of 36 qualifying players.

