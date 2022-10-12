Seahawks Officially Sign OLB Bruce Irvin To PS, Make Five Other Moves

The Seattle Seahawks announced on Wednesday they have officially signed OLB Bruce Irvin to the practice squad.

The @Seahawks made a handful of roster moves this morning, and signed another familiar face. https://t.co/xjetJ4LaA5 — Seahawks PR (@seahawksPR) October 12, 2022

Seattle also promoted LB Cullen Gillaspia, a converted former fullback, to the active roster and waived CB Xavier Crawford.

In addition, the Seahawks signed WR Kevin Kassis to the practice squad and released DE Jabari Zuniga and OT Liam Ryan in corresponding moves.

Seattle’s practice squad now includes:

WR J.J. Arcega-Whiteside T Greg Eiland WR Cade Johnson LB Vi Jones TE Tyler Mabry WR Bo Melton RB Darwin Thompson LB Aaron Donkor (International) QB Sean Mannion OT Jalen McKenzie DE Joshua Onujiogu LB Christian Jones RB Godwin Igwebuike C Joey Hunt LB Bruce Irvin WR Kevin Kassis

Irvin, 34, is a former first-round pick of the Seahawks back in 2012. He spent four years in Seattle before signing a four-year, $37 million contract that included $19 million guaranteed with the Raiders in 2016.

The Raiders cut Irvin loose in 2018 and he later signed on with the Falcons and finished out the season in Atlanta. From there, he agreed to a one-year deal with the Panthers for 2019 and returned to the Seahawks on a one-year deal in 2020 before missing the remainder of the season with a torn ACL.

The Bears signed Irvin to their practice squad in 2021, later promoting him to the active roster.

In 2021, Irvin appeared in six games for the Bears and recorded seven total tackles and a forced fumble.